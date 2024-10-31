FII Convenes Dialogues on Global Growth and Sustainable Innovation (Di giovedì 31 ottobre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/



On the second day of the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, leaders from around the world gathered to discuss the transformative potential of emerging technologies and investment strategies in redefining the future. A Special Address was delivered by H.E. Minh Chính Ph?m, Prime Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, summarised the day's ambitions, stating, "At FII8, we are witnessing a new era where Innovation and capital converge not just to shape industries but to create a Sustainable and inclusive future for all. Today's discussions highlighted the journey toward a world of boundless possibilities and infinite opportunities.

