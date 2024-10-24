Good Omens: niente stagione 3, la storia si concluderà con un episodio solo (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Prime Video ha confermato il futuro di Good Omens: l'annunciata stagione 3 si è trasformata in un unico episodio della durata di 90 minuti. Good Omens tornerà sugli schermi di Prime Video, ma la stagione 3 sarà composta da un unico episodio della durata di 90 minuti. Amazon aveva annunciato il rinnovo per un capitolo finale della storia tratta dal romanzo di Neil Gaiman e Terry Pratchett a dicembre, ma la situazione è stata poi ostacolata da alcune accuse. La fine della storia di Crowley e Aziraphale La conclusione di Good Omens sarà quindi composta da una puntata con star Michael Sheen e David Tennant che porterà alla conclusione del racconto con al centro l'angelo Aziraphale e il demone Crowley. Il finale sarà prodotto Movieplayer.it - Good Omens: niente stagione 3, la storia si concluderà con un episodio solo Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Prime Video ha confermato il futuro di: l'annunciata3 si è trasformata in un unicodella durata di 90 minuti.tornerà sugli schermi di Prime Video, ma la3 sarà composta da un unicodella durata di 90 minuti. Amazon aveva annunciato il rinnovo per un capitolo finale dellatratta dal romanzo di Neil Gaiman e Terry Pratchett a dicembre, ma la situazione è stata poi ostacolata da alcune accuse. La fine delladi Crowley e Aziraphale La conclusione disarà quindi composta da una puntata con star Michael Sheen e David Tennant che porterà alla conclusione del racconto con al centro l'angelo Aziraphale e il demone Crowley. Il finale sarà prodotto

