LIVE Manchester City-Inter Primavera 1-0: subito sotto (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) L’Inter Primavera è pronta all’esordio stagionale in UEFA Youth League contro il Manchester City. Segui l’evento LIVE con la cronaca testuale a cura di Inter-News.it. Il calcio d’inizio è previsto alle ore 16, si gioca al Manchester City Academy Stadium in Inghilterra. LIVE Manchester City-Inter Primavera 0-0 – Premi F5 o ricarica l’app per aggiornare 1? GOL DI ALFA-RUPRECHT! SVANTAGGIO NERAZZURRO. 16.02 INIZIA LA PARTITA! 15.59 Le squadre entrano in campo: Manchester City in maglia azzurra, mentre l’Inter con la sua consueta prima divisa nerazzurra. 15.58 La UEFA Youth League funzionerà diversamente rispetto alla Champions League: le partite della prima fase del mini-campionato saranno sei, non otto. 15.52 La formazione è una vera e propria sorpresa: prima da titolare per Zamarian, lo stesso per Re Cecconi, Della Mora e Cocchi.Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- LIVE Manchester City-Inter Primavera: cronaca e risultato in diretta - In panchina: Whatmuff, Hudson, Thomas, Mfuni, Gray, Mukasa, Mcaidoo, Fletcher. Wilkinson. Allenatore: A. In panchina: Taho, Maye, Kangasniemi, Motta, Zarate, Venturini, Spinacce, Romano, Pinotti. LIVE MANCHESTER CITY-INTER PRIMAVERA, LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI Manchester City (4-3-3): Wint; Henderson-Hall, Samuel, Simpson-Pusey, Braithwaite; Oboavwoduo, Wright, O’Reilly; Alfa-Ruprecht, Warhust, Heskey. inter-news
La diretta live di Manchester City-Inter, match valevole per la prima giornata della fase campionato di Youth League 2024/2025. La partita andrà in scena nella giornata di mercoledì 18 settembre alle ore 16:00.
- LIVE YOUTH LEAGUE - Manchester City-Inter 1-0, 2': pronti via e Citizens già in vantaggio con Alfa-Ruprecht - manchester CITY-INTER 1-0 (2' Alfa-Ruprecht) live 2' - manchester City subito in vantaggio! Alfa-Ruprecht approfitta di un errore di Zanchetta e piazza la palla alle spalle di ... fcinternews
