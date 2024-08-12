Thunderbolts*: il teaser rivela il nuovo look della Yelena Belova di Florence Pugh (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Il teaser di Thunderbolts* ci regala un primo sguardo al nuovo look della Yelena Belova di Florence Pugh. Yelena Belova si rifarà il look per il film Thunderbolts della prossima estate. Insieme a Captain America: Brave New World e The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts è stato presentato al D23 Expo della Disney, con anche i prossimi tre show della Marvel Television. Nel filmato di Thunderbolts diffuso online, si vede la Belova di Florence Pugh sfoggiare un taglio di capelli molto diverso da quelli che portava in Black Widow. Come alcuni si sono affrettati a sottolineare, l'acconciatura di Belova è più simile a quella sfoggiata dalla Natasha Romanoff/Vedova Nera di Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Infinity War. Thunderbolts*: alLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
Video Thunderbolts* teaserVideo Thunderbolts* teaser