Welfare, Riccardi (Prg Retail Group): "Senza nuove nascite non c'è futuro Paese" (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) Roma, 11 lug. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - "Sul Welfare sicuramente dobbiamo fare squadra perché è un tema veramente enorme. Siamo il più importante hub Retail di prodotti per bambini presente nel Sud Europa. Abbiamo effettivamente abbiamo avvertito per primi questo calo drammatico delle nascite, negli ultimi 15 anni in Italia abbiamo perso oltre il 34% delle nascite, quindi più di un bambino su tre. Quello che per noi potrebbe essere un tema di business, siamo convinti che in realtà sia un tema di sostenibilità per l'intero sistema Paese. Senza nuove nascite non c'è futuro, quindi riteniamo che sia fondamentale creare un'alleanza per, in qualche modo, frenare questa caduta e possibilmente invertire questo trend in modo da poter ricominciare ad avere magari una piccola crescita".Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
