Just because we love Orange Marmalade | Jo Malone London partners with Paddington™

London, July 1, 2024
Jo Malone London is delighted to announce a collaboration with a figure widely associated with kindness. The little bear with a big heart: Paddington™. The epitome of seeing the best in everyone and giving "Just because," the beloved bear has inspired a series of limited-edition scented gifts from the British fragrance and lifestyle house. At the heart of this collection is a cologne that celebrates Paddington's favourite snack, the Marmalade sandwiches he hides beneath his famous red hat. A refined take on the most British preserve, Orange Marmalade blends warm woods with Orange zest to create a marvellous, golden fragrance. In addition to the cologne, there are four limited-edition gift collections—including one presented in a special trunk design, inspired by Paddington's suitcase—featuring Jo Malone London favourites across cologne, home and bath & body categories.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
