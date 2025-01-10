The Girl with the Needle dal 24 gennaio su MUBI
The Girl with the Needle, dal 24 gennaio su MUBIMUBI, il distributore globale, servizio di streaming e società di produzione, annuncia che The Girl with the Needle di Magnus von Horn (The Here After, Sweat), sarà in streaming in esclusiva su MUBI dal 24 gennaio.The Girl with the Needle, diretto da Magnus von Horn e co-sceneggiato da Line Langebek Knudsen, è stato presentato in anteprima mondiale in Concorso al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno ed è interpretato da Vic Carmen Sonne (Neon Heart, Godland), Trine Dyrholm (The Commune, Queen of Hearts, Mary and George), Besir Zeciri (Wildland) e Joachim Fjelstrup (Itsi Bitsi).Tra i film di spicco del Festival di Cannes 2024, The Girl with The Needle è una favola a tinte fosche sulla ricerca di tenerezza e moralità da parte di una donna in un mondo crudele.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
