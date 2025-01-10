The Girl with the Needle dal 24 gennaio su MUBI

Leggi su Cinefilos.it

Thethe, dal 24su, il distributore globale, servizio di streaming e società di produzione, annuncia che Thethedi Magnus von Horn (The Here After, Sweat), sarà in streaming in esclusiva sudal 24.Thethe, diretto da Magnus von Horn e co-sceneggiato da Line Langebek Knudsen, è stato presentato in anteprima mondiale in Concorso al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno ed è interpretato da Vic Carmen Sonne (Neon Heart, Godland), Trine Dyrholm (The Commune, Queen of Hearts, Mary and George), Besir Zeciri (Wildland) e Joachim Fjelstrup (Itsi Bitsi).Tra i film di spicco del Festival di Cannes 2024, TheTheè una favola a tinte fosche sulla ricerca di tenerezza e moralità da parte di una donna in un mondo crudele.