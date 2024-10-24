“Ecce Homo” è Il Nuovo Album di Gavin Friday (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Domani, 25 ottobre 2024, sarà un giorno speciale per i fan di Gavin Friday, poiché uscirà il suo attesissimo Album solista intitolato “Ecce Homo”. Questo lavoro, prodotto da Dave Ball dei Soft Cell e Michael Heffernan, segna il ritorno dell’artista irlandese dopo Catholic del 2011. Listening Party in Diretta Oggi alle 8 PM, Gavin Friday realizza un listening party in anteprima del Nuovo Album su YouTube, un’opportunità imperdibile per ascoltare le tracce e interagire con l’artista. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFvJ05aG-U Il Lyric Video di “When the World Was Young” Insieme all’annuncio del Nuovo Album, Friday ha rilasciato il lyric video di “When the World Was Young”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-kmY1rgZ0w Gavin Friday, Un’Icona della Musica Gavin Friday ha una carriera straordinaria che si estende su quattro decenni. Spettacolo.periodicodaily.com - “Ecce Homo” è Il Nuovo Album di Gavin Friday Leggi tutta la notizia su Spettacolo.periodicodaily.com (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Domani, 25 ottobre 2024, sarà un giorno speciale per i fan di, poiché uscirà il suo attesissimosolista intitolato “”. Questo lavoro, prodotto da Dave Ball dei Soft Cell e Michael Heffernan, segna il ritorno dell’artista irlandese dopo Catholic del 2011. Listening Party in Diretta Oggi alle 8 PM,realizza un listening party in anteprima delsu YouTube, un’opportunità imperdibile per ascoltare le tracce e interagire con l’artista. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFvJ05aG-U Il Lyric Video di “When the World Was Young” Insieme all’annuncio delha rilasciato il lyric video di “When the World Was Young”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-kmY1rgZ0w, Un’Icona della Musicaha una carriera straordinaria che si estende su quattro decenni.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Music Review: Muna frontwoman Katie Gavin makes her solo debut with folky, evocative 'What A Relief' - On “What a Relief,” the debut solo album from Katie Gavin, the Muna frontwoman tackles love, family and selfhood through folk and country twang that depart from the band’s usual dance-forward pop ... (abcnews.go.com)

New Music Friday Releases: Lady Gaga, Addison Rae, Bastille and more - Welcome to New Music Friday, your one place to discover the biggest new song, album and DVD releases. Let's get stuck straight into this week's new singles, shall we? (officialcharts.com)

Katie Gavin Went Solo, But Not Alone - Paste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films. (pastemagazine.com)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opener Offers Candid Opinion of the 'Way She Does Business' - Katie Gavin, the lead singer of MUNA, one of the many acts that had the opportunity to tour with Taylor Swift throughout her massive Eras Tour over the last nearly two years, is opening up about how ... (msn.com)

How Katie Gavin Embraced a ‘Smaller World’ on Debut Solo Album ‘What a Relief’ - The singer-songwriter breaks down the genesis of her new singer-songwriter venture, and examines MUNA's impact on pop music's current landscape. (yahoo.com)