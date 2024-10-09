Lettera43.it - Billie Eilish per la prima volta in tour senza il fratello, Finneas spiega il perché
The Excruciatingly Painful Medical Condition That Haunts Billie Eilish: “I’ve basically been in pain since I was nine” - Billie Eilish's struggle with hypermobility has meant that going on tours initially was a real pain; the 22-year-old has now come to terms with it. (fandomwire.com)
Billie Eilish talks “shredding on the guitar” and performing with a full band for the first time on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... (msn.com)
Primo tour per Billie Eilish senza il fratello, 'è adulta ormai' - Primo tour per Billie Eilish senza il fratello Finneas O'Connell. Lo stesso cantautore e produttore discografico ha spiegato che sarà con la sorella solo per un numero limitato di date dell'Hit Me Har ... (ansa.it)
