Billie Eilish per la prima volta in tour senza il fratello, Finneas spiega il perché (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Per la prima volta nella sua carriera Billie Eilish è in tour senza il fratello e collaboratore Finneas O’Connell. La novità ha stupito molti fan, che sui social si sono chiesti il perché dell’assenza del produttore nel tour mondiale del loro ultimo album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, che è iniziato il 29 settembre in Canada e l’8 giugno del 2025 toccherà anche Bologna, nella sua unica tappa italiana. A spiegare il motivo della sua assenza è stato lo stesso cantautore in un’intervista a Vogue. «La verità è che negli ultimi anni di tournée è diventata davvero adulta», ha detto O’Connell, che affiancherà la sorella solo in alcune date. «Per diversi anni ho pensato di non dover mai mancare a uno show, perché Billie aveva 16 o 17 anni e sentivo la necessità di essere presente in ogni momento». Lettera43.it - Billie Eilish per la prima volta in tour senza il fratello, Finneas spiega il perché Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Per lanella sua carrieraè inile collaboratoreO’Connell. La novità ha stupito molti fan, che sui social si sono chiesti ildell’asdel produttore nelmondiale del loro ultimo album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, che è iniziato il 29 settembre in Canada e l’8 giugno del 2025 toccherà anche Bologna, nella sua unica tappa italiana. Are il motivo della sua asè stato lo stesso cantautore in un’intervista a Vogue. «La verità è che negli ultimi anni dinée è diventata davvero adulta», ha detto O’Connell, che affiancherà la sorella solo in alcune date. «Per diversi anni ho pensato di non dover mai mancare a uno show,aveva 16 o 17 anni e sentivo la necessità di essere presente in ogni momento».

