Sydney Sweeney e Amanda Seyfried protagoniste dell'adattamento di The Housemaid (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Sydney Sweeney e Amanda Seyfried saranno le protagoniste di The Housemaid, adattamento cinematografico del popolare romanzo di Freida McFadden. Il regista di Le amiche della sposa e Un piccolo favore Paul Feig dirigerà il thriller psicologico per la Lionsgate. Nel film, interpreterà Millie, una giovane donna in difficoltà che si sente sollevata dall'idea di ricominciare da capo come domestica della ricca coppia Nina (Seyfried) e Andrew. Tuttavia, secondo la logline ufficiale, "Millie scopre presto che i segreti della famiglia sono molto più pericolosi dei suoi". "Sono entusiasta che 'The Housemaid' si unisca alla nostra programmazione", ha dichiarato Adam Fogelson, presidente del Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

