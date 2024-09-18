WWE: Rikishi chiede il supporto dei fan per Jimmy Uso, assente dalla WWE (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Il WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi ha parlato dell’assenza prolungata di suo figlio Jimmy Uso dalla WWE, che ha lasciato i fan a interrogarsi sul suo status. Jimmy Uso non è apparso nei programmi WWE sin dall’episodio di SmackDown del 12 aprile, durante il quale Solo Sikoa lo ha attaccato scioccando tutti e lo ha sostituito nella Bloodline con Tama Tonga. In un recente episodio del suo podcast “Off The Top”, Rikishi ha affrontato le speculazioni sull’assenza di Jimmy, rassicurando i fan sul fatto che suo figlio sta bene e potrebbe tornare presto sul ring. “Jimmy sta bene. Penso che in qualsiasi momento, si spera che Jimmy sarà pronto a tornare per fare ciò che ama” ha detto Rikishi.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
