WWE | Rikishi chiede il supporto dei fan per Jimmy Uso assente dalla WWE

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Il WWE Hall of Famerha parlato dell’assenza prolungata di suo figlioUsoWWE, che ha lasciato i fan a interrogarsi sul suo status.Uso non è apparso nei programmi WWE sin dall’episodio di SmackDown del 12 aprile, durante il quale Solo Sikoa lo ha attaccato scioccando tutti e lo ha sostituito nella Bloodline con Tama Tonga. In un recente episodio del suo podcast “Off The Top”,ha affrontato le speculazioni sull’assenza di, rassicurando i fan sul fatto che suo figlio sta bene e potrebbe tornare presto sul ring. “sta bene. Penso che in qualsiasi momento, si spera chesarà pronto a tornare per fare ciò che ama” ha detto