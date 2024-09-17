The Sims: Amazon MGM Studios conferma il film diretto da Kate Herron (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Amazon MGM Studios, dopo molte indiscrezioni, ha confermato lo sviluppo di un film ispirato al videogioco The Sims, ecco i primi dettagli. Il mondo di The Sims approderà sul grande schermo grazie a un film e alla regia ci sarà Kate Herron, che si è occupata della serie Loki con star Tom Hiddleston. Il progetto, come era stato anticipato alcuni mesi fa, vedrà coinvolta anche Margot Robbie in veste di produttrice tramite la sua LuckyChap. I primi dettagli del progetto Kate Herron, oltre a essere impegnata dietro la macchina da presa, scriverà anche la sceneggiatura del nuovo film insieme a Briony Redman. Amazon MGM Studios, dopo molte indiscrezioni, ha confermato lo sviluppo del progetto che può contare anche sul sostegno di ElectronicLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
