Riassunto | La Worldcoin Foundation lancia come open source un sistema SMPC di segretezza totale che aiuta le organizzazioni a rafforzare le protezioni di sicurezza per i dati biometrici

La Worldcoin Foundation lancia come open source un sistema SMPC di "segretezza totale" che aiuta le organizzazioni a rafforzare le protezioni di sicurezza per i dati biometrici (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) La Worldcoin Foundation dispone di una sicurezza avanzata dei dati grazie alla computazione multiparte sicura; eliminati i vecchi codici dell'iride INTERNET, ovunque / George Town, Isole Cayman–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Worldcoin Foundation oggi ha annunciato il lancio come open source di un innovativo Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
