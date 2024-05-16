Fonte : gqitalia di 16 mag 2024 whatsapp

L' Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha ripropone un grail del 2020

L'Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha ripropone un grail del 2020 (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Se ti sembra di aver già visto la Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha, probabilmente è perché l'hai già conosciuta. Sono passati ormai quattro anni da quando Jordan Brand ha lanciato la Air Jordan 1 High OG Mocha. Si è esaurita con una rapidità pazzesca e, anche dopo tutto il tempo passato, si tratta di un modello di sneaker che viene ancora rivenduto a circa 950 euro su StockX. Per coloro che hanno perso l'occasione (praticamente tutti), questa versione low-top è la migliore alternativa. Air Jordan 1 Low OG Mocha JD SportsRicostruzione quasi identica dell'originale, la Mocha poggia su una base bianca, a cui si sovrappone pelle nera sul puntale e il sistema di allacciatura, e pelle scamosciata marrone Palomino a ricoprire il tallone. Lo swoosh Nike è presente ...
