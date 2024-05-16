Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Bridgerton 3 - Nicola Coughlan ha chiesto di essere molto nuda | Un vaffanc**o a chi critica il mio corpo

Bridgerton 3, Nicola Coughlan ha chiesto di essere molto nuda: "Un vaffanc**o a chi critica il mio corpo" (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Nicola Coughlan si è mostrata molto nuda in una scena di sesso di Bridgerton 3 in risposta ai body shamers che l'hanno criticata sul web. La terza stagione di Bridgerton è appena approdata su Netflix. Fan di sesso, pizzi e crinoline hanno da passare qualche ora di divertimento con i primi quattro episodi, mentre per la seconda parte della stagione dovranno attende il 13 giugno. Nicola Coughlan, protagonista di questa nuova stagione, ha rivelato al Los Angeles Times di aver trovato le scene di sesso con la co-star Luke Newton "liberatorie nonostante il nervosismo iniziale": "Alla fine della giornata, eravamo entrambi sdraiati sotto una coperta, nudi, a rilassarci. Ci siamo detti: 'Ecco perché i nudisti lo fanno'". Ma ...
