Tour of the Alps 2024 | Antonio Tiberi | “Freddo assurdo | stavo per mollare Sulle salite mi sono scaldato”

Schwaz (Austria), 17 aprile 2024 - La tappa 3 del Tour of the Alps 2024 conduce il gruppo da Schwaz a Schwaz dopo 124,8 km e vede il successo di Juan Pedro Lopez, che fa valere le sue doti da ... (sport.quotidiano)
La classifica generale del Tour of The Alps 2024 aggiornata dopo la terza tappa, lunga 125 chilometri da Schwaz a Schwaz, vinta dallo spagnolo Juan Pedro Lopez, che è anche la nuova maglia verde. ... (sportface)
Sfuma il bis azzurro al Tour of the Alps 2024, che aveva visto Alessandro De Marchi vincere la seconda frazione in solitaria. La terza tappa, di 125 km da Schwaz a Schwaz, ha infatti visto prevalere ... (sportface)
L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità
