Tour of the Alps 2024, Antonio Tiberi: “Freddo assurdo, stavo per mollare. Sulle salite mi sono scaldato” (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Al termine di una giornata molto complicata, soprattutto a causa del Freddo, Antonio Tiberi ha saputo reagire bene ad un momento di difficoltà arrivando al traguardo con il gruppo dei migliori e chiudendo in sesta posizione la terza tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024. Una corsa caratterizzata dall’immediata fuga solitaria di uno scatenato Filippo Ganna, riassorbito poi dal plotone Sulle salite finali. “Oggi giornata da leoni. Ganna ci ha fatto fare una bella partenza, però da un lato è stato anche positivo perché così ci siamo tenuti un po’ più caldi. Oggi verso metà gara pensavo fosse la mia giornata no, ero quasi lì lì per mollare. Un Freddo assurdo, lo stavo soffrendo veramente tanto. ...
