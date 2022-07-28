Newtown AFC vs Spartak Trnava | pronostico e possibili formazioni

Leggi su sport.periodicodaily

(Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) IlAFC ospita giovedì 28 luglio lonel secondo turno di qualificazione dell’Europa Conference League. I gallesi hanno un compito arduo da svolgere e cercano di ribaltare il 4-1 dell’andata in Slovacchia della scorsa settimana. Il calcio di inizio diAFC vsè previsto alle 19 Anteprima della partitaAFC vs: a che punto sono le due squadre?AFC Il, che non ha mai superato le fasi di qualificazione delle competizioni europee, avrà poca scelta se non quella di attaccare fin dall’inizio al Latham Park giovedì. Dopo essere andata in svantaggio di un gol grazie al colpo di testa ravvicinato di Bamidele Yusuf al 17° ...