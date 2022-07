Newtown AFC vs Spartak Trnava | pronostico e possibili formazioni

UEFA.com

...30 ARMENIA PREMIER LEAGUE Alashkert - Noah 13:00 Ararat - Van 17:00 ASIACHAMPIONS LEAGUE Al - ...45 GALLES CYMRU PREMIER - PLAY - OFFS CHAMPIONSHIP Bala Town - Penybont 13:45 Flint -13:45 ......30 ARMENIA PREMIER LEAGUE Alashkert - Noah 13:00 Ararat - Van 17:00 ASIACHAMPIONS LEAGUE Al - ...45 GALLES CYMRU PREMIER - PLAY - OFFS CHAMPIONSHIP Bala Town - Penybont 13:45 Flint -13:45 ... HB | UEFA Europa Conference League Bookmaker: Betfair Newtown AFC and FC Spartak Trnava will face each other in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League this week. The match will be held at ...Bingo is played at Newtownmountkennedy Community Centre every Friday. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., starts at 8.30 p.m. – bring a friend. Our monthly community meeting is this Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.