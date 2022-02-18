Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaIL VIDEOGAME PER IMPARARE IL CODING ENTRA IN UNA SCUOLA PRIMARIATrust presenta ELEVATE programma dedicato ai partnerGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon update 1.0, disponibileUncharted arriva al cinema - Scopri di piu` nella serie Creator to ...THE BATMAN: I NUOVI COSTUMI E GADGET A TEMABattlegrounds: Lobby Legends - Raid Leaders si terrà il 2-3 aprileUltime Blog

On February 15, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League at ...

GEEKVAPE Unveils the Co-branded Products with Paris Saint-Germain during the Champions League 21/22 (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) On February 15, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes. Mbappe's mercurial stoppage-time winner gave PSG a 1-0 win over Real Madrid. Paris, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On the same day, GEEKVAPE held the 'SHAPE THE FUTURE' new product launch in Paris, France, officially launching three new Paris Saint-Germain Edition Products. GEEKVAPE became the first brand in its industry to venture onto an international football field, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and GEEKVAPE has been widely ...
