GEEKVAPE Unveils the Co-branded Products with Paris Saint-Germain during the Champions League 21/22 (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) On February 15, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes. Mbappe's mercurial stoppage-time winner gave PSG a 1-0 win over Real Madrid. Paris, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On the same day, GEEKVAPE held the 'SHAPE THE FUTURE' new product launch in Paris, France, officially launching three new Paris Saint-Germain Edition Products. GEEKVAPE became the first brand in its industry to venture onto an international football field, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and GEEKVAPE has been widely ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
