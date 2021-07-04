‘Independence Day’ at 25 | Four Things You May Have Forgotten About 1996’s Highest-Grossing Movie

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) Some people like “Independence Day” for its campy take on “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; or for its technical achievements, which won an Oscar and set director Roland Emmerich on the path for becoming the disaster director du jour; or for establishing Will Smith as the “King of theth of July.” Other people — like me — watch thereligiously every time theth of July rolls around. Let’s face it, when Smith’s Capt. Steven Hiller promises his step-son Dylan (Ross Bagley) fireworks, and you get them in the form of alien vessels crashing to the ground after a high-flying intergalactic space battle, why bother leaving the ...