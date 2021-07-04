Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoUltime Blog

‘Independence Day’ at 25 | Four Things You May Have Forgotten About 1996’s Highest-Grossing Movie

‘Independence Day’
Some people like “Independence Day” for its campy take on “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”; or ...

Commenta
Some people like "Independence Day" for its campy take on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"; or for its technical achievements, which won an Oscar and set director Roland Emmerich on the path for becoming the disaster director du jour; or for establishing Will Smith as the "King of the Fourth of July." Other people — like me — watch the Movie religiously every time the Fourth of July rolls around. Let's face it, when Smith's Capt. Steven Hiller promises his step-son Dylan (Ross Bagley) fireworks, and you get them in the form of alien vessels crashing to the ground after a high-flying intergalactic space battle, why bother leaving the ...
