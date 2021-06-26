Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Matthew Robinson sceneggiatore del film (Di sabato 26 giugno 2021) Sarà Matthew Robinson a occuparsi della sceneggiatura di Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, il film della saga che verrà diretto da Patty Jenkins. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, il film della saga stellare che sarà diretto da Patty Jenkins, ha finalmente uno sceneggiatore: Matthew Robinson. L'autore di Love and Monsters e The Invention of Lying è stato infatti assunto per occuparsi del progetto prodotto da Lucasfilm. Il lungometraggio ...Leggi su movieplayer
Space Jam: New Legends, le nuove immagini delle scene ispirate a Matrix, Mad Max, Batman e Austin Powers... gli scenografi Kevin Ishioka (The Mule), Akin McKenzie (When They See Us per Netflix) e Clint Wallace (l'imminente Eternals), il montatore Bob Ducsay (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Star Wars ...
'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega Loses Twitter Verification Badge Due to 'Inactivity' Before It's Mysteriously RestoredSpread the love "Star Wars" actor John Boyega was inexplicably stripped of his Twitter verification badge, before it was hastily restored following Variety's enquiries on Friday. The actor, who was a central cast ...
Harry Potter, Star Wars, Spider-Man: qual è il franchise più popolare al mondo?Tra i tanti franchise del mondo del cinema, quale sarà il più popolare? Harry Potter, Star Wars, Spider-Man? Vediamo un ...
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, finalmente è stato svelato lo sceneggiatoreStar Wars: Rogue Squadron, film di Guerre Stellari diretto da Patty Jenkins, ha finalmente trovato il proprio sceneggiatore!
