Pope Francis heads to Iraq amid tensions (and Covid) (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) In his first trip abroad since the pandemic swept the planet, Pope Francis will be flying to Iraq tomorrow, amid national and international tensions, Islamic State militias and Covid-induced closures. The head of the Church will travel the region for four days. His agenda includes high-level meetings with religious figures, particularly with the Shi’ite leader Ayatollah Al Sistani, encounters with Christian communities, the celebration of masses and visits to Christian and Islamic holy sites. The pontifex is bent on sending a message of fraternity, dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful cooperation on preserving the dignity of human beings across the globe and the environment itself. His latest encyclical, “All Brothers,” put to writing his current endeavours. This visit is charged ... Leggi su formiche
Pope says will ask God for peace in IraqVATICAN CITY, MAR 4 - Pope Francis said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis on the eve of his ...
Pope to use armour - plated car in IraqVATICAN CITY, MAR 2 - Pope Francis will probably use an armour - plated car during his trip to Iraq on March 5 - 8, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Tuesday. "An armour - plated car is always available for the pope's ...
