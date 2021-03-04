Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Redmi Note 10Guilty Gear Strive arriverà a giugnoI Qualifier italiani del Red Bull Campus Clutch iniziano il 9 marzoDOOM 3 VR Edition su PlayStation VR a marzoDalla Cina con furore: tutto quello che devi sapere per risparmiare ...Tiscali Mail Dà Problemi al LoginDiodato stecca al festival di Sanremo social scatenatiCrash Bandicoot: On the Run arriva su iOS e Android il 25 marzoGUADAGNI DOPPI NELLA VERSIONE ESTREMA DI CACCIA ALL’UOMONoemi Sanremo: Abiti Dieta e Marito

Pope Francis heads to Iraq amid tensions and Covid

In his first trip abroad since the pandemic swept the planet, Pope Francis will be flying to Iraq ...

Pope Francis heads to Iraq amid tensions (and Covid) (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) In his first trip abroad since the pandemic swept the planet, Pope Francis will be flying to Iraq tomorrow, amid national and international tensions, Islamic State militias and Covid-induced closures. The head of the Church will travel the region for four days. His agenda includes high-level meetings with religious figures, particularly with the Shi’ite leader Ayatollah Al Sistani, encounters with Christian communities, the celebration of masses and visits to Christian and Islamic holy sites. The pontifex is bent on sending a message of fraternity, dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful cooperation on preserving the dignity of human beings across the globe and the environment itself. His latest encyclical, “All Brothers,” put to writing his current endeavours. This visit is charged ...
Pope says will ask God for peace in Iraq

VATICAN CITY, MAR 4 - Pope Francis said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis on the eve of his ...

Pope to use armour - plated car in Iraq

VATICAN CITY, MAR 2 - Pope Francis will probably use an armour - plated car during his trip to Iraq on March 5 - 8, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Tuesday. "An armour - plated car is always available for the pope's ...

