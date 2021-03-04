Pope Francis heads to Iraq amid tensions and Covid

(Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) In his first trip abroad since the pandemic swept the planet,will be flying totomorrow,national and international, Islamic State militias and-induced closures. The head of the Church will travel the region for four days. His agenda includes high-level meetings with religious figures, particularly with the Shi’ite leader Ayatollah Al Sistani, encounters with Christian communities, the celebration of masses and visits to Christian and Islamic holy sites. The pontifex is bent on sending a message of fraternity, dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful cooperation on preserving the dignity of human beings across the globe and the environment itself. His latest encyclical, “All Brothers,” put to writing his current endeavours. This visit is charged ...

maiameraime : @Pontifex_Parvus @EdwardPentin Sul Corriere della Sera e Massimo Franco affermare 'right- of-center' è sbagliato. R… - nswenso : Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti On relativism: - Saimon1809 : RT @MosulEye: #FratelliTutti: A message to @Pontifex upon his visit to #Mosul. «L'amore per sua natura è creativo – l'amore è sempre creat… - breakingnewsit : Trends: buongiorno ettore, Buongiorno Simone, Buongiorno Stefy, Il Texas, Pope Francis, Gazzé, Juventino e Il Foglio. - nana_bubico : Bill Gates prevede pandemie peggiori e Papa Francesco grandi alluvioni ?? Si salvi chi può -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, MAR 4 -said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis on the eve of his ...VATICAN CITY, MAR 2 -will probably use an armour - plated car during his trip to Iraq on March 5 - 8, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Tuesday. "An armour - plated car is always available for the's ...VATICAN CITY, MAR 4 - Pope Francis said Thursday he will ask God for peace and forgiveness after so many years of war on his historic visit to Iraq from Friday to Monday. In a videomessage to Iraqis o ...VATICAN CITY, MAR 2 - Pope Francis will probably use an armour-plated car during his trip to Iraq on March 5-8, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Tuesday. "An armour-plated car is always available f ...