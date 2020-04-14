Remnant From the Ashes: il DLC Swamps of Corsus sarà disponibile da aprile su PC (Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) Perfect World Entertainment e Gunfire Games hanno annunciato oggi che il successo a sorpresa del 2019, Remnant: From the Ashes, riceverà un nuovo DLC aggiuntivo Swamps of Corsus per €9,99 su PC (Steam) il 28 aprile, e successivamente su Xbox One e PlayStation 4. Un pacchetto contenente il gioco base di Remnant: From the Ashes e il nuovo DLC sarà disponibile su Steam al prezzo di 44,99 € a partire dal 28 aprile, e uscirà successivamente su console. Swamps of Corsus introduce una versione migliorata del mondo primordiale di Corsus e pullula di nuovi contenuti, tra cui tre potenti armi e mod, quattro impegnativi dungeon secondari, nemici e boss epici, e altro ancora. Inoltre, il DLC svela una nuova modalità di gioco con meccaniche roguelike rogue-like chiamata "modalità Sopravvivenza", in cui i giocatori partono dal nulla e combattono per ... Leggi su eurogamer Remnant : From the Ashes disponibile da oggi in versione fisica

Remnant : From The Ashes - la versione fisica arriva per PC - Xbox One e PlayStation 4 il prossimo mese (Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) Perfect World Entertainment e Gunfire Games hanno annunciato oggi che il successo a sorpresa del 2019,the, riceverà un nuovo DLC aggiuntivoofper €9,99 su PC (Steam) il 28, e successivamente su Xbox One e PlayStation 4. Un pacchetto contenente il gioco base dithee il nuovo DLC saràsu Steam al prezzo di 44,99 € a partire dal 28, e uscirà successivamente su console.ofintroduce una versione migliorata del mondo primordiale die pullula di nuovi contenuti, tra cui tre potenti armi e mod, quattro impegnativi dungeon secondari, nemici e boss epici, e altro ancora. Inoltre, il DLC svela una nuova modalità di gioco con meccaniche roguelike rogue-like chiamata "modalità Sopravvivenza", in cui i giocatori partono dal nulla e combattono per ...

TWGEEKIT : Il DLC Swamps of Corsus per Remnant: From the Ashes, sarà disponibile su PC dal 28 aprile, in seguito su console… - AntonioCE : Il DLC Swamps of Corsus per Remnant: From the Ashes, sarà disponibile su PC dal 28 aprile e, successivamente, su co… - GamingTalker : Remnant From the Ashes, il DLC Swamps of Corsus aggiunge una nuova modalità, ecco la data di uscita… -