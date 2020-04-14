Giorgia Trasselli : Raimondo Vianello e Sandra Mondaini morti ...Coronavirus fase 2 : Dal 4 maggio via libera alle persone, poi 18 ...Studio osservazionale a tutto il personale della Fondazione ...Coronavirus: Avvocato Luca Di Carlo, mi aiutiCoronavirus, la lettera delle attrici a luci rosse al premier ...Nel poker come negli scacchi: quando l'intelligenza artificiale vince ...Uova ai medici 118 dal Coordinamento Misericordioe e grazie a Guidi ...Giuseppe Conte: Chiusure fino al 3 maggio, avanti con la battaglia in ...Coronavirus : fosse comuni a New York, l' immagine shockAddio alla piccola Elisa Pardini, sconfitta dalla leucemia

Remnant From the Ashes | il DLC Swamps of Corsus sarà disponibile da aprile su PC

Perfect World Entertainment e Gunfire Games hanno annunciato oggi che il successo a sorpresa del 2019, ...

Remnant From the Ashes: il DLC Swamps of Corsus sarà disponibile da aprile su PC (Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) Perfect World Entertainment e Gunfire Games hanno annunciato oggi che il successo a sorpresa del 2019, Remnant: From the Ashes, riceverà un nuovo DLC aggiuntivo Swamps of Corsus per €9,99 su PC (Steam) il 28 aprile, e successivamente su Xbox One e PlayStation 4. Un pacchetto contenente il gioco base di Remnant: From the Ashes e il nuovo DLC sarà disponibile su Steam al prezzo di 44,99 € a partire dal 28 aprile, e uscirà successivamente su console. Swamps of Corsus introduce una versione migliorata del mondo primordiale di Corsus e pullula di nuovi contenuti, tra cui tre potenti armi e mod, quattro impegnativi dungeon secondari, nemici e boss epici, e altro ancora. Inoltre, il DLC svela una nuova modalità di gioco con meccaniche roguelike rogue-like chiamata "modalità Sopravvivenza", in cui i giocatori partono dal nulla e combattono per ... Leggi su eurogamer

