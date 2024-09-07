WWE: Cedric Alexander firma un nuovo contratto pluriennale (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Cedric Alexander ha lasciato il segno per la prima volta in WWE attraverso il torneo Cruiserweight Classic nel 2016. Da allora, è stato prevalentemente parte della scena lower to mid-card, con alcune vittorie nei titoli di coppia. Detto ciò, sembra che Alexander abbia firmato un nuovo contratto con la WWE, confermando la sua permanenza nella compagnia. Secondo Sean Ross Sapp di “Fightful Select”, Cedric Alexander ha rinnovato il suo contratto con la WWE all’inizio di quest’anno con un accordo pluriennale, unendosi ad altri talenti della WWE che hanno rinnovato i loro contratti nel 2024. MVP aveva già suggerito che Alexander avesse rinnovato. Durante la sua carriera in WWE, Cedric ha vinto il Cruiserweight Championship, il Raw Tag Team Championship e il 24/7 Championship, oltre ad aver conquistato un premio Slammy.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE: Cedric Alexander firma un nuovo contratto pluriennale - Molti, come Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Seth Rollins e Randy Orton, hanno già rinnovato i loro accordi. È stato anche un membro chiave della popolare stable Hurt Business. Detto ciò, sembra che Alexander abbia firmato un nuovo contratto con la WWE, confermando la sua permanenza nella compagnia. MVP aveva già suggerito che Alexander avesse rinnovato. Durante la sua carriera in WWE, Cedric ha vinto il Cruiserweight Championship, il Raw Tag Team Championship e il 24/7 Championship, oltre ad aver conquistato un premio Slammy. zonawrestling
- WWE: Cedric Alexander coglie una importante vittoria a Great American Bash, non succedeva da molto tempo - Vittoria importante Cedric Alexander è riuscito a sconfiggere Brooks Jensen portando così a casa una importante vittoria che mancava da tempo. In occasione del Draft 2024, Alexander e Ashante Adonis sono stati assegnati al roster di SmackDown facendo coppia in alcuni dark match. La vittoria è arrivata grazie alla sua Lumbar Check grazie alla quale ha ottenuto il pin vincente. zonawrestling
- Ulteriori aggiornamenti su Bobby Lashley: anche Cedric Alexander commenta la situazione - Come riportato qui Dave Meltzer ha parlato della sua situazione e di quella di MVP (anche lui in scadenza di contratto) in merito a una possibile “rifondazione” della Hurt Business in AEW. #HurtBusiness#Memories pic. la telenovela è ben lungi dall’essere vicina ad un epilogo e voi cosa ne pensate? . A collegarsi sempre con l’Intera faccenda ci ha pensato Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful Select che ha confermato la volontà di Lashley di continuare a lottare una volta lasciata la WWE. zonawrestling
- MVP Confirms There Were Talks Of Reuniting The Hurt Business In WWE: "The Shirts Were Made..." - Former WWE Superstar MVP has confirmed that the company considered reuniting The Hurt Business, only to pull the plug on the idea last-minute...without ever telling him! Find his comments in full here ... theringreport
- Report: Cedric Alexander Re-Signs With WWE - cedric alexander is staying with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that alexander has re-signed with WWE on a multi-year deal. The report notes that the two sides reached a ... yahoo
- MVP Reveals WWE’s Scrapped Plans For Hurt Business Reunion - The Hurt Business, consisting of Bobby Lashley, MVP, cedric alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, had a decent run during WWE’s Thunderdome Era. ewrestlingnews
Video WWE CedricVideo WWE Cedric