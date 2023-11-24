Australia: Church in Australia carrying forward its pursuit of synodality

AsChurch marksend ofliturgical year this weekend,letter provides an update on work carrying forwardPlenary Council's outcomes while awaitingHoly See's formal recognitio ...

Il corto di Lavinia Andreini in corsa per l'Oscar '24 LA NAZIONE

Marco Almaviva and the Pursuit of Innovation After Spatialism Art & Object

“The pursuit of beauty”: ecco il corto italiano che corre agli Oscar 2024

"The pursuit of beauty", il corto italiano scritto e diretto da Lavinia Andreini, rappresenterà l'Italia agli Oscar 2024.

VIDEO: High-speed chase after armed carjacking leads to arrests of men from Mississauga, Brampton

Two men — one from Mississauga, the other from Brampton — are facing charges after police were led on a dangerous high-speed chase through the streets of Brampton and Toronto following an armed ...