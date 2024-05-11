Fonte : zonawrestling di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

TNA | Ryan Nemeth si prepara al debutto in-ring

TNA Ryan

TNA: Ryan Nemeth si prepara al debutto in-ring (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Dopo la sua esperienza in AEW, Ryan Nemeth da ufficialmente inizio ad una nuova avventura. A Rebellion il giovane fratello di Nic era presente a bordo ring per sostenerlo nel main event dello show. Il giovedì seguente ha provato invano a soccorrere Nic dopo l’attacco del System. Nell’ultima puntata invece è riuscito a supportare BROKEN Matt Hardy, motivo per il quale nei prossimi tapings TNA, farà il suo debutto in-ring. Ryan e Matt se la vedranno proprio contro i campioni di coppia Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards.
