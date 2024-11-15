Hisense Kicks-off Big Savings in UNLOCK FOR BLACK FRIDAY Campaign
QINGDAO, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/
After a year of "Big Bang" collaborations, including "BLACK Myth: Wukong" official TV, Laser Cinema Xbox compatibility, and world-class sponsorships from football to basketball, Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is now delighting consumers with "big Savings" in kicking-off of its year-end "UNLOCK FOR BLACK FRIDAY" Campaign. If you are looking for a TV that would give you a thrilling experience with action movies, video games, and sports programs, there is no better choice than Hisense!One of Hisense's premium TV lineups, the highlight U7N ULED MiniLED TV, offers a native refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gaming with advanced features like ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDMI 2.1. Experience breathtaking visuals with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while up to 1,500nits Peak Brightness and Quantum Dot Color advanced display technology guarantees that every detail is faithfully rendered.
