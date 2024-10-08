Killer Elite: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film in onda su Italia 1 (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Killer Elite: trama, cast e streaming del film su Italia 1 Questa sera, martedì 8 ottobre 2024, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1 va in onda Killer Elite, film del 2011 diretto da Gary McKendry e interpretato da Jason Statham, Robert De Niro, Clive Owen e Yvonne Strahovski. Il film è basato sul romanzo “Feather Men / Gli uomini Piuma”, del 1991 di Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama Regno Unito, 1980. Danny Bryce è un Killer (presumibilmente ex soldato delle forze speciali) che, insieme al suo mentore e amico Hunter e ad un ristretto gruppo di fedelissimi, uccide persone ritenute scomode su commissione. Tpi.it - Killer Elite: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film in onda su Italia 1 Leggi tutta la notizia su Tpi.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024): trama, cast e streaming delsu1 Questa sera, martedì 8 ottobre 2024, alle ore 21,20 su1 va indel 2011 diretto da Gary McKendry e interpretato da Jason Statham, Robert De Niro, Clive Owen e Yvonne Strahovski. Ilè basato sul romanzo “Feather Men / Gli uomini Piuma”, del 1991 di Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. Trama Regno Unito, 1980. Danny Bryce è un(presumibilmente ex soldato delle forze speciali) che, insieme al suo mentore e amico Hunter e ad un ristretto gruppo di fedelissimi, uccide persone ritenute scomode su commissione.

