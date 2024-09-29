Avengers | Secret Wars vedrà il ritorno di un personaggio iconico degli X-Men

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Un nuovo rumor sostiene cheildi unX-Men che non ci aspettavamo di rivedere.: Doomsday esi preannunciano ovviamente come eventi fondamentali del MCU, con quest'ultimo, in particolare, che dovrebbe essere il cinecomic più ambizioso di tutti i tempi in termini di scala e portata. Ci saranno molti personaggi, ma sono circolate notizie contrastanti riguardo al coinvolgimentoeroi Marvel della 20th Century Fox. Hugh Jackman tornerà quasi sicuramente nei panni di Wolverine, ma che ne sarà dei suoi compagni X-Men? Fantastic Four: in che modo il film potrebbe spianare la strada a? QualeX-Men tornerà in? Mentre i Marvel Studios sono (o