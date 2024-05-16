Gaza - Gallant sfida Netanyahu | governo Israele in crisi di nervi

- In Israele è tutti contro tutti. Il ministro Ben Givir chiede le dimissioni del ministro Gallant reo di aver sfidato Netanyahu per il post guerra a Gaza -
Nel governo di Israele è iniziato il tutti contro tutti. A far detonare lo scontro sono state le parole del ministro della Difesa israeliano, Yoav Gallant, che ha chiesto al premier Benjamin Netanyahu di “prendere una decisione e dichiarare che ...
- Il ministro Gallant attacca Netanyahu e spacca il governo : “Dica che non occuperà Gaza nel post-Hamas”. Bibi : “Non la lascerò a Fatah”
Le dichiarazioni senza freni del ministro della Difesa, Yoav Gallant, stuzzicano il premier Benjamin Netanyahu e provocano l’ennesimo terremoto interno alla maggioranza israeliana. Gallant passa all’attacco del primo ministro e compagno di partito ...
- Netanyahu e Gallant - ricordatevi di Golda Meir e Moshe Dayan
Nell'ottobre del 1973, colto di sorpresa nello Yom Kippur, seppe accettare le proprie responsabilità. Dal 7 ottobre del 2023, Netanyahu fa la guerra per sfuggire alle proprie. The post Netanyahu e Gallant, ricordatevi di Golda Meir e Moshe Dayan ...
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas - Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas - Five Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Gaza where Israel is once again operating despite having previously said it cleared the area of Hamas. Follow live updates.
US warns Israel of Gaza power vacuum, wants post-war plan: ‘we can’t have anarchy’ - US warns Israel of Gaza power vacuum, wants post-war plan: ‘we can’t have anarchy’ - In unusually bold comments by a senior official, gallant challenged Prime Minister Benjamin netanyahu to rule out an Israeli military occupation of Gaza, which he told reporters would be “dangerous” ...
Five Israeli troops killed by friendly fire in Gaza - Five Israeli troops killed by friendly fire in Gaza - Israel said Thursday that five of its troops were killed by friendly fire in a Gaza battle, as a rift emerged inside the war cabinet on how the Palestinian territory should be ruled in future.