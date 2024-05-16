Fonte : ildenaro di 16 mag 2024

Gaza - Gallant sfida Netanyahu | governo Israele in crisi di nervi

Gaza, Gallant sfida Netanyahu: governo Israele in crisi di nervi (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Roma, 16 mag. (askanews) – La spaccatura che da tempo covava nel cuore del gabinetto di guerra israeliano è esplosa, dopo che il ministro della Difesa, Yoav Gallant, ha sfidato ieri il primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu a elaborare piani per il “giorno dopo” la guerra a Gaza, affermando che non avrebbe consentito alcuna soluzione che prevede il dispiegamento sul territorio dell’esercito o di un governo civile israeliano. I commenti di Gallant, immediatamente sostenuti dal suo collega ministro Benny Gantz, hanno gettato la leadership israeliana in un tutti contro tutti, nel mezzo del conflitto di Gaza, sollevando speculazioni immediate sul futuro del governo israeliano e della litigiosa coalizione di Netanyahu. Con dichiarazioni ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro
Notizie su altre fonti: gallant netanyahu

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas - Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas - Five Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Gaza where Israel is once again operating despite having previously said it cleared the area of Hamas. Follow live updates.

US warns Israel of Gaza power vacuum, wants post-war plan: ‘we can’t have anarchy’ - US warns Israel of Gaza power vacuum, wants post-war plan: ‘we can’t have anarchy’ - In unusually bold comments by a senior official, gallant challenged Prime Minister Benjamin netanyahu to rule out an Israeli military occupation of Gaza, which he told reporters would be “dangerous” ...

Five Israeli troops killed by friendly fire in Gaza - Five Israeli troops killed by friendly fire in Gaza - Israel said Thursday that five of its troops were killed by friendly fire in a Gaza battle, as a rift emerged inside the war cabinet on how the Palestinian territory should be ruled in future.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.