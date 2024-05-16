Dragunov - come andrà il salto da NXT al main roster?

(Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Se un atleta è osannato a NXT, non è scontato che abbia successo nel. In questi anni abbiamo visto vari atleti che hanno fatto tanto bene nello show giallo per poi perdersi a Raw o a Smackdown. Per fortuna non è sempre così, Gunther in questo senso mi sembra un ottimo esempio di atleta che non ha subìto ildi livello, ma tanti suoi colleghi non sono stati altrettanto fortunati. A volte il personaggio è stato presentato in modo diversoè stato per Pete Dunne/Butch, in altri casi non sono stati per nulla supportatiè accaduto Cameron Grimes, oppure nonostante l’aiuto non riescono a funzionaresta succedendo a Karrion Kross. Oggi però parliamo di un talento in cui molti credono, ovvero Ilja, di recente passato a Raw. ...

