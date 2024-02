WWE | Vengeance Day Fallout domani sera | a NXT sarà festa per Baron Corbin e Bron Breakker

The imminent arrival of a new Japanese star was teased via a mysterious video message.WWE fans were terrified for Bron Breakker after the rising star came close to suffering a nasty injury over the weekend. During Sunday night’s NXT Vengeance Day event, the 26-year-old wrestler – whose ...WWE NXT action headed to the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on 4. The latest premium live event NXT Vengeance Day offered by the WWE featured three title matches on the night and the finals ...