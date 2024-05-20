Fonte : zonawrestling di 20 mag 2024

WWE | Erick Rowan avvistato al Performance Center

WWE Erick

WWE: Erick Rowan avvistato al Performance Center (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Erick Rowan è stato uno dei membri fondatori della Wyatt Family nell’ormai lontano 2012, quando la fazione guidata dal compianto Bray Wyatt lottava in quel di NXT. Quasi un anno fa, proprio l’Eater of Worlds è venuto a mancare, ma la WWE sembra intenzionata comunque a tenere vivo il suo ricordo tramite la figura di Uncle Howdy. Da tempo, ormai, si vocifera di una possibile stable capitanata proprio dal fratello di Wyatt ed Erick Rowan dovrebbe far parte di essa. Stando a quanto riportato da PWInsider, Rowan si sarebbe fatto vedere per la seconda volta al Performance Center: il wrestler era stato avvistato a Orlando già la scorsa settimana, dando seguito all’ufficializzazione del suo ritorno in WWE dopo quattro anni. Vista anche la frequenza dei ...
