TIMEX LAUNCHES TAKEBACK PROGRAM DESIGNED TO HELP ENSURE NO WATCH ENDS UP IN A LANDFILL (Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) Introducing TIMEX ReWound, The World's First Circular PROGRAM for WATCHes Iconic WATCHmaker Enhances Sustainability Commitment with Expanded Measures to Protect People, Product, and the Planet MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, TIMEX® introduces a new commitment to take less from the planet and leave less behind. As pioneers in the WATCH industry, TIMEX is the first to launch a take back and resale PROGRAM DESIGNED to ENSURE no WATCH ENDS up in a LANDFILL: TIMEX ReWound. Starting today, TIMEX invites everyone to ship their pre-loved WATCHes back (any WATCH from any brand) to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
