TIMEX LAUNCHES TAKEBACK PROGRAM DESIGNED TO HELP ENSURE NO WATCH ENDS UP IN A LANDFILL

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 settembre 2023) IntroducingReWound, The World's First Circularfores Iconicmaker Enhances Sustainability Commitment with Expanded Measures to Protect People, Product, and the Planet MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,® introduces a new commitment to take less from the planet and leave less behind. As pioneers in theindustry,is the first to launch a take back and resaletonoup in aReWound. Starting today,invites everyone to ship their pre-lovedes back (anyfrom any brand) to ...