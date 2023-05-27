Southampton-Liverpool domenica 28 maggio 2023 ore 17 | 30 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Le probabili formazioni di(4 - 2 - 3 - 1): McCarthy; Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker - Peters; Ward - Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Elyounoussi; Aribo. ......30 Chelsea - Newcastle 17:30 Crystal Palace - Nottingham 17:30 Everton - Bournemouth 17:30 Leeds - Tottenham 17:30 Leicester - West Ham 17:30 Manchester Utd - Fulham 17:3017:...Juventus - Milan gol (quota 1,77) Verona - Empoli 1 (1,67) Lazio - Cremonese marcatore - sì Immobile (1,75)marcatore - sì Salah (1,83) Quaterna da 9,46 volte la posta

Southampton - Liverpool Premier League 2022 - la Repubblica la Repubblica

Southampton meanwhile, were relegated two matchweeks ago and are currently on the hunt for a new manager. Roberto Firmino, in his final game for the cub, starts in attack as does fellow departee James ...Southampton are in Premier League action for the final time this season today as they host Liverpool at St Mary's. Ruben Selles' side have already been relegated from the top-flight and will be ...