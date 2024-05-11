Josh Mond - il lato oscuro degli Usa al ritmo della vita

- Zendaya - Josh O’Connor e Mike Faist ospiti di Che tempo che fa : “Torniamo sul Nove con star mondiali”
Che tempo che fa torna sul Nove in grande stile dopo la pausa. ospiti Zendaya, Josh O'Connor e Mike Faist.Continua a leggere
- Atletica - Pietro Arese 7° nei 1500. Josh Kerr vince i Mondiali nella bolgia di Glasgow - Barega si inchina
Pietro Arese ha concluso al settimo posto sui 3000 metri ai Mondiali Indoor di Atletica leggera. L’azzurro ha tagliato il traguardo con il tempo di 7:46.46, rientrando tra i finalisti (titolo riservato ai migliori otto uomini all’arrivo). Il ...
Saints waive Kellen Mond, Tommy Kraemer - Saints waive Kellen mond, Tommy Kraemer - Quarterback Kellen mond’s time with the Saints has come to an end. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have waived mond and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. They did not add ...
Vikings Add Experienced TD Machine at QB Ahead of Rookie Minicamp - Vikings Add Experienced TD Machine at QB Ahead of Rookie Minicamp - The Minnesota Vikings made another offseason addition to the QB room ahead of what should be an intriguing training camp.
‘Anora' First Look: Sean Baker's Rom-Com Marks His Return to Cannes - ‘Anora' First Look: Sean Baker's Rom-Com Marks His Return to Cannes - In addition to "Anora," the Cannes lineup includes Mohammad Rasoulof's return to the festival with "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Andrea Arnold's buzzy "Bird" starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, ...