Josh Mond - il lato oscuro degli Usa al ritmo della vita

Saints waive Kellen Mond, Tommy Kraemer - Saints waive Kellen mond, Tommy Kraemer - Quarterback Kellen mond’s time with the Saints has come to an end. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Saints have waived mond and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer. They did not add ...

Vikings Add Experienced TD Machine at QB Ahead of Rookie Minicamp - Vikings Add Experienced TD Machine at QB Ahead of Rookie Minicamp - The Minnesota Vikings made another offseason addition to the QB room ahead of what should be an intriguing training camp.

‘Anora' First Look: Sean Baker's Rom-Com Marks His Return to Cannes - ‘Anora' First Look: Sean Baker's Rom-Com Marks His Return to Cannes - In addition to "Anora," the Cannes lineup includes Mohammad Rasoulof's return to the festival with "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Andrea Arnold's buzzy "Bird" starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, ...