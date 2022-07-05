The Woman King: nuove foto del film con Viola Davis e John Boyega (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022) Viola Davis è la protagonista del film The Woman King, progetto di cui sono state diffuse nuove foto in attesa del trailer. The Woman King è il nuovo film con star Viola Davis in arrivo nei cinema americani il 16 settembre e, nell'attesa del trailer, sono state condivise nuove foto ufficiali del progetto e un motion poster. La locandina ritrae, ovviamente, la protagonista del progetto che racconta la storia vera di Agoji, un gruppo di guerriere che hanno difeso il regno di Dahomey per secoli e la cui storia è stata a lungo dimenticata. In The Woman King l'attrice Viola Davis ha la parte ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 5 luglio 2022)è la protagonista delThe, progetto di cui sono state diffusein attesa del trailer. Theè il nuovocon starin arrivo nei cinema americani il 16 settembre e, nell'attesa del trailer, sono state condiviseufficiali del progetto e un motion poster. La locandina ritrae, ovviamente, la protagonista del progetto che racconta la storia vera di Agoji, un gruppo di guerriere che hanno difeso il regno di Dahomey per secoli e la cui storia è stata a lungo dimenticata. In Thel'attriceha la parte ...

