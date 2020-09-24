Unleashing potential, Chengdu displays opportunities in park communities with immersive shows (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) Chengdu, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A news report by National Business Daily: Southwest China'sChengdu is to introduce a slew of new scenes and products centering on livable park communities on September 25, as the city makes continuous efforts to boost the new economy sector. The special event, hosted by the city's community governance commission and the Chengdu New Economic Development Commission and organized by Chenghua District, is part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project. The event consists of outdoor displays and indoor press conference. In the outdoor area, visitors can have hands-on experience on multiple products including smart home appliances, daily consumption products, and public service products from companies like China ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Unleashing potential
Unleashing potentialSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Unleashing potential