Unleashing potential | Chengdu displays opportunities in park communities with immersive shows

Chengdu, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by National Business Daily: Southwest ...

Unleashing potential, Chengdu displays opportunities in park communities with immersive shows

Chengdu, China, Sept. 24, 2020

A news report by National Business Daily: Southwest China'sChengdu is to introduce a slew of new scenes and products centering on livable park communities on September 25, as the city makes continuous efforts to boost the new economy sector. The special event, hosted by the city's community governance commission and the Chengdu New Economic Development Commission and organized by Chenghua District, is part of the 2020 Chengdu New Economy Double Thousand Project. The event consists of outdoor displays and indoor press conference. In the outdoor area, visitors can have hands-on experience on multiple products including smart home appliances, daily consumption products, and public service products from companies like China ...
