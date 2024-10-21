Thriller Show e cocktail “Shivers”, twist del Bloody Mary: 31 ottobre a El POrteño Prohibido: Dia de Los Muertos (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dia de Los Muertos a El POrteño Prohibido di via Melloni 9 Milano: in scena lo spettacolo “Thriller” dedicato ai personaggi horror di tutti i tempi e per tutti “Shivers”, twist dell’intramontabile cocktail Bloody Mary In occasione del dia de los Muertos, la notte de El POrteño Prohibido si anima con un dinner Show d’eccezione dal titolo “Thriller”. In programma per un’unica data, sarà l’occasione per trascorrere la notte più spaventosa dell’anno immersi in un’atmosfera “pop” ma comunque esclusiva, cenando (e ballando!) con i più celebri personaggi horror di sempre, dai protagonisti del mito a quelli dell’intrattenimento del XX secolo. 361magazine.com - Thriller Show e cocktail “Shivers”, twist del Bloody Mary: 31 ottobre a El POrteño Prohibido: Dia de Los Muertos Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine.com (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dia de Losa Eldi via Melloni 9 Milano: in scena lo spettacolo “” dedicato ai personaggi horror di tutti i tempi e per tutti “”,dell’intramontabileIn occasione del dia de los, la notte de Elsi anima con un dinnerd’eccezione dal titolo “”. In programma per un’unica data, sarà l’occasione per trascorrere la notte più spaventosa dell’anno immersi in un’atmosfera “pop” ma comunque esclusiva, cenando (e ballando!) con i più celebri personaggi horror di sempre, dai protagonisti del mito a quelli dell’intrattenimento del XX secolo.

