Ballo Touré gioca coi ragazzini del Milan in Serie C? Sconcerto generale: finisce in disgrazia | Video (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Io Ballo da sola è un film di Bernardo Bertolucci del 1996 che ha portato alla ribalta la fantastica Liv Tyler, figlia del performer degli Aerosmith Steven Tyler. Scendendo molto più in basso da questa vetta, invece, Io Ballo da solo è il titolo della sconcertante prova di Fodé Ballo-Touré, terzino senegalese dimenticabilissimo del Milan, con sole 20 presenze e 1 gol a referto, seppur condite dallo scudetto del 2022. Dopo un prestito altrettanto dimenticabile al Fulham, il quasi 28enne Ballo-Touré è tornato a Milanello, ma non è nelle grazie di Paulo Fonseca. Così, è stato impiegato nell'ultima partita di Serie C contro il Legnago del Milan Futuro, la squadra B del Diavolo allenata da Daniele Bonera, a cinque mesi dall'ultima partita giocata, contro il Luton per soli 12 minuti. Liberoquotidiano.it - Ballo Touré gioca coi ragazzini del Milan in Serie C? Sconcerto generale: finisce in disgrazia | Video Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Ioda sola è un film di Bernardo Bertolucci del 1996 che ha portato alla ribalta la fantastica Liv Tyler, figlia del performer degli Aerosmith Steven Tyler. Scendendo molto più in basso da questa vetta, invece, Ioda solo è il titolo della sconcertante prova di Fodé, terzino senegalese dimenticabilissimo del, con sole 20 presenze e 1 gol a referto, seppur condite dallo scudetto del 2022. Dopo un prestito altrettanto dimenticabile al Fulham, il quasi 28enneè tornato aello, ma non è nelle grazie di Paulo Fonseca. Così, è stato impiegato nell'ultima partita diC contro il Legnago delFuturo, la squadra B del Diavolo allenata da Daniele Bonera, a cinque mesi dall'ultima partitata, contro il Luton per soli 12 minuti.

