AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc presents at key investor conferences

AtomVie Global

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. presents at key investor conferences (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) HAMILTON, ON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie) is pleased to announce that it has been selected among the presenting companies and will be available for 1 on 1 meetings at the following upcoming key investor conferences: AtomVie, officially launched in August 2022 with the successful closing of its series A financing of $40M by Avego. AtomVie, a spinout of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), is a Global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and Global distribution of clinical and commercial Radiopharmaceuticals. Building upon the expertise developed at the CPDC, a McMaster University Centre of Excellence, and its reputation as ...
