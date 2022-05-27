XPPen Launched Animation Student Bundles Cooperated with Toon Boom Animation, World-leading Software Company (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, the World-renowned digital art innovation brand XPPen, has Launched 3 Animation special Student Bundles—which is available in US and CA—for Students in college, Cooperated with the famous Animation Software Inc.—Toon Boom Animation. 3 drawing displays of XPPen are included in this launch encompassing Artist 12 pro, Artist 22, Artist Pro 16TP, accompanied by the one-year subscription of Storyboard Pro and Harmony from Toon Boom Animation, for the majority of ...Leggi su iltempo
Open a New Page: XPPen Launched Its Online RebrandingSHENZHEN, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ On Apr. 15th, XPPen, a leader in digital painting, launched an online rebranding conference via the metaverse, amid much fanfare among Generation Z. XPPen, which already holds a special place in this industry, ...
XPPen Launched Animation Student Bundles Cooperated with Toon Boom Animation, World-leading Software CompanyCHINO HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the world-renowned digital art innovation brand XPPen, has launched 3 animation special student bundles—which is available in US and CA—for ...
XPPen Launched Animation Student Bundles Cooperated with Toon Boom Animation, World-leading Software
