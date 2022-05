D&H Distributing Modernizes their Operations Integration to Increase Transactions by 2X with Peregrine Connect

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/Application, API, and Workflowplatform has been selected by D&Htovolume of, integrateexisting applications and platforms, and reduce development & deployment costs. D&H specializes inIT and consumer electronics throughout the nation. Customizing solutions to each partner's needs and providing operational support helps them capitalize on new and incremental market opportunities. D&H's critical requirement was processing large volumes ofthroughout its. D&H needed itsplatform to scale to meet ...