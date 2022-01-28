Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

FIFA 22 | Honourable Mentions | i migliori giocatori che non sono entrati nel TOTY

FUT premia quei giocatori che, nonostante un'ottima stagione, non sono entrati nel Team Of The Year.

FIFA 22, Honourable Mentions: i migliori giocatori che non sono entrati nel TOTY (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) FUT premia quei giocatori che, nonostante un'ottima stagione, non sono entrati nel Team Of The Year.
Luke Shaw FIFA 22 Challenges: How to Complete the TOTY Honorable Mentions Objective

Luke Shaw FIFA 22 challenges are now live after he received a TOTY Honorable Mentions card in FUT. Here's how to complete the objective set.

FIFA 22 TOTY 12th man and Honourable Mentions FUT items confirmed

EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTY (Team of the Year) 12th man and the FIFA 22 TOTY Honourable Mentions items, with stars from Liverpool, Manchester United and more included.
