FIFA 22 | Honourable Mentions | i migliori giocatori che non sono entrati nel TOTY

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FIFA Honourable

90min

Luke Shaw FIFA 22 challenges are now live after he received a TOTY Honorable Mentions card in FUT. Here's how to complete the objective set.EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTY (Team of the Year) 12th man and the FIFA 22 TOTY Honourable Mentions items, with stars from Liverpool, Manchester United and more included.