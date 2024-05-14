Fonte : cms.ilmanifesto di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Emmet Cohen - caledoscopio musicale

Emmet Cohen

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cms.ilmanifesto©

Emmet Cohen, caledoscopio musicale (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il suo trio esprime una complicità assoluta, una contagiosa e condivisa gioia di suonare esaltata in un interplay totale. Il leader è il 34enne pianista americano Emmet Cohen cui si first appeared on il manifesto.
Leggi tutta la notizia su cms.ilmanifesto
Notizie su altre fonti: emmet cohen

Joel Coen Thinks One of The Best Coen Brothers Movies Is "Pretty Damn Bad" - Joel Coen Thinks One of The Best Coen Brothers Movies Is "Pretty Damn Bad" - Despite it being widely regarded as a neo-noir classic, Joel Coen isn't too fond of the first Coen brothers movie, Blood Simple.

"Officina Grey Cat". Si parte con il concerto di Emmet Cohen e Gori - "Officina Grey Cat". Si parte con il concerto di emmet cohen e Gori - Il Grey Cat Festival a Follonica presenta emmet cohen e Nico Gori in una serata unica di jazz. cohen, talento emergente americano, e Gori, rinomato clarinettista italiano, si esibiscono insieme con al ...

Grande jazz nel Golfo. Torna "Officina Grey Cat" - Grande jazz nel Golfo. Torna "Officina Grey Cat" - Da venerdì protagonisti Stefano Cocco Cantini, emmet cohen, Roberto Gatto. Nico Gori, Francesco Martinelli, Ares Tavolazzi, Jole Canelli e Leonardo Marcucci. . "Grey Cat Festival" torna a promuovere ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.