Hibernian – Motherwell – probabili formazioni

Malky Mackay appointed as new Hibs sporting director - Malky Mackay appointed as new Hibs sporting director - Malky Mackay has been appointed as hibernian's new sporting director. The 41-year-old was dismissed with just two games of the Premiership season to go, and after less than a season in charge of the ...

David Gray: Hibs is a great club but reality is we've underachieved - David Gray: Hibs is a great club but reality is we've underachieved - Nick Montgomery was sacked as head coach on Tuesday following another defeat. hibernian interim boss David Gray has admitted that the results that led to Nick Montgomery’s sacking haven’t been good ...

Next Hibernian Manager Odds: McInnes The Early Favourite - Next hibernian Manager Odds: McInnes The Early Favourite - Derek McInnes is the odds-on favourite to be the next hibernian gaffer, with new betting sites offering a price of 4/6 . He is currently at the helm of Kilmarnock, where he has done a wonderful job.