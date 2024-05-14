Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Hibernian – Motherwell – probabili formazioni

Hibernian Motherwell

Hibernian – Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) L’Hibernian ospita mercoled 15 maggio sera il Motherwell alla ricerca della vittoria necessaria per rientrare nelle prime otto posizioni della classifica della Scottish Premiership. Gli ospiti si recano a Easter Road con un punto di vantaggio sulla squadra di casa e con lo stesso margine di svantaggio sul settimo posto. Il calcio di inizio di HibernianMotherwell è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita HibernianMotherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Hibernian Nick Montgomery ha ribadito nel fine settimana di mantenere il sostegno del consiglio di amministrazione degli Hibs, dopo essere stato naturalmente interpellato dopo la sconfitta con l’Aberdeen. La squadra di Edimburgo non solo ha permesso agli avversari di scavalcarli in ...
