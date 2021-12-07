WWE: Jerry “The King” Lawler avrebbe firmato un nuovo contratto (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) Dismessi i panni full time wrestler, Jerry “The King” Lawler è divenuto una delle iconiche voci al tavolo di commento degli show WWE, in particolare di Monday Night Raw. Per anni ha lavorato a fianco dell’altra storica voce dello show rosso, ossia Jim Ross. “The King” sembra destinato a continuare a rimanere legato a Stamford; secondo indiscrezioni provenienti dall’ambiente WWE, infatti, Lawler avrebbe firmato un nuovo contratto. nuovo contratto per “The King” Secondo quanto riportato da Mike Johnson di PWInsider, Jerry “The King” Lawler avrebbe firmato un nuovo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WWE Jerry
Programmi Tv stasera domenica 26 Settembre 2021: Film in Tv in prima serata programmazione palinsesto...SCHERZI A PARTE Varietà con Enrico Papi Programmi Tv su Italia 1 7.00 SUPER PARTES 7.35 TOM & JERRY/... Programmi Tv su DMAX 6.00 MARCHIO DI FABBRICA 9.25 WWE NXT Wrestling 10.35 WWE SMACKDOWN 12.30 ...
Wrestling Hardcore: il lato violento del ring... dalla FMW alla ECW L'influenza della ECW su WCW e WWE e la sua chiusura Il presente: dalla CZW ... Mentre innovazioni arrivavano dall'area di Memphis grazie a Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, Eddie Gilbert e ...
WWE: Rinnovato il contratto di Jerry Lawler SpazioWrestling.it
Backstage News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Jerry Lawler and Kyle O’ReillyIn regards to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the WWE Day 1 PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this ...
Jerry Lawler Signs New WWE ContractJerry Lawler will remain with WWE. The wrestling legend has inked a new contract with the company, according to a new report. Mike Johnson of PW Insider ...
WWE JerrySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Jerry