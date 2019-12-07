The White House Plumbers, Justin Theroux e Woody Harrelson nella serie sul Watergate - (Di sabato 7 dicembre 2019) Niccolò Sandroni The White House Plumbers, nuova serie tv HBO, con Justin Theroux e Woody Harrelson, racconterà lo scandalo del Watergate e la caduta di Nixon Justin Theroux e Woody Harrelson saranno le star di punta di The White House Plumbers, nuova miniserie tv targata HBO che si occuperà di uno dei capitoli più discussi della storia statunitense: lo scandalo del Watergate. The White House Plumbers, la trama The White House Plumbers racconterà la vicenda del Watergate, cioè lo scandalo che ha causato l’impeachment e poi le dimissioni dell’allora Presidente degli Stati Uniti Richard Nixon. Nel giugno del 1972 furono arrestati cinque uomini che si erano introdotti nella sede del Comitato nazionale democratico, cioè l’organizzazione che si occupa della campagna elettorale e della raccolta fondi per il Partito Democratico americano, i cui uffici si trovavano presso l’hotel ...
