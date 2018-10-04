Windows 10 19H1 arriva anche nel ramo Fast | rilasciata la build 18252

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18247 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18247 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in Narrator text to speech not making sense when reading Narrator’s Quick Start pop up in Japanese. We fixed an issue resulting in app icons sometimes becoming invisible in the taskbar in recent flights. We fixed an issue that could ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18242 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18242 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in the background of notifications and the Action Center losing color and becoming transparent in the last two flights. We fixed an issue where thumbnails and icons might not be rendered if there were any video files saved to the ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18237 per Skip Ahead : Da poche ore è disponibile al download la nuova build 18237 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Effetto acrylic nella schermata di blocco: con la build di oggi Microsoft ha aggiunto l’effetto acrilico del Fluent Design System nella schermata di blocco. La trama traslucida di questa superficie transitoria aiuta a concentrarsi meglio sull’attività di ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18234 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18234 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Microsoft To-Do gets ink support! Capture and complete your tasks naturally with Ink! We’ve added support for handwritten input to allow you to capture your tasks seamlessly in Microsoft To-Do (Version 1.39.1808.31001 and higher). Please try it out and let ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18214 per gli insider : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18214 per tutti gli utenti insider Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead. Ecco le novità introdotte: Your Phone app is now LIVE! Android phone users, check it out and keep the feedback coming. build 17723+ is highly recommended for the best experience. Your Phone app is also live for insiders who are in Skip Ahead running 19H1 builds. With Your Phone app, ...
Windows Insider : disponibili due nuove build per Redstone 5 e 19h1 : Dona Sarkar e il suo team hanno avviato il roll-out di due nuove build Windows 10 Insider Preview: la 17723 che riguarda gli utenti Redstone 5 iscritti al ramo Fast e la 18204 relativa a quelli 19h1 che hanno aderito all’opzione Skip Ahead. Il changelog è il medesimo per entrambi gli aggiornamenti. Novità Mixed Reality Flashlight How many times have you been immersed in a captivating virtual experience and… Wanted to take a quick peek at ...
Windows 10 19H1 arriva anche nel ramo Fast | rilasciata la build 18252
Dopo aver avviato il roll-out globale di October 2018 Update, Microsoft ha rilasciato la build 18252 ...
Windows 10 19H1 arriva anche nel ramo Fast: rilasciata la build 18252 (Di giovedì 4 ottobre 2018) Dopo aver avviato il roll-out globale di October 2018 Update, Microsoft ha rilasciato la build 18252 appartenente a Windows 10 19H1 per gli utenti Skip Ahead e, per la prima volta in assoluto, anche per quelli Fast Ring. Novità Enhanced settings for Ethernet: We’ve heard your feedback, and you can now use the Settings app to configure advanced Ethernet IP settings. We have added support for configuring a static IP address as well as setting a preferred DNS server. These settings were previously accessed within Control Panel, but you will now find them on the connection properties page under IP settings. New icon for disconnected internet: First seen on Always Connected PCs, as some keen eye’d Insiders noticed, we have brought the disconnected internet icon to all devices running Windows 10. This single icon appears when there is no internet connection detected, and replaces the ...
