“Trump fascista, invoca Hitler”, l’attacco di Harris (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – "E' profondamente preoccupante e incredibilmente pericoloso che Donald Trump invochi Adolf Hitler, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamala Harris attacca a testa bassa Donald Trump. La vicepresidente cavalca le rivelazioni del generale John Kelly, che è stato capo dello staff della Casa Leggi tutta la notizia su Periodicodaily.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – "E' profondamente preoccupante e incredibilmente pericoloso che Donaldinvochi Adolf, l'uomo responsabile della morte di 6 milioni di ebrei e di centinaia di migliaia di americani". Kamalaattacca a testa bassa Donald. La vicepresidente cavalca le rivelazioni del generale John Kelly, che è stato capo dello staff della Casa

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

CNN's Jennings calls out student 'Hitlers,' antisemitism on college campuses: 'Open your eyes' - CNN commentator Scott Jennings addressed former Trump chief of staff John Kelly's claim that former President Trump once spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler. (yahoo.com)

John Kelly says Trump told him more than once that Hitler 'did some good things' - Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly confirmed previous reports that Trump told him Hitler "did some good things," The New York Times reported. (yahoo.com)

CNN WIRE – Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, talks about Gen. John Kelly’s Trump comments: VIDEO - Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night that Trump’s admiration of Hitler was perhaps the “most shocking” thing Kelly heard in the White ... (westfaironline.com)