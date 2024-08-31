I gol di Haaland tornano a fioccare per il capocannoniere della Premier League

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

Sabato Erlingha segnato due gol in 21 minuti contro il West Ham in, mentre l'attaccante del Manchester City ha fatto registrare una media di un gol a partita nelle sue 69 partite con il club nella massima serie. Il due volteè già sulla buona strada per concludere come miglior marcatoredivisione per la terza stagione consecutiva, dopo aver intercettato il passaggio di Bernardo Silva e aver segnato con compostezza una conclusione alle spalle di Alphonso Areola dopo 10 minuti al London Stadium. Il West Ham pareggia con un autogol di Ruben Dias nove minuti più tardi, maripristina il vantaggio del City con un potente tiro da dentro l'area di rigore al 30º minuto.