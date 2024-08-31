I gol di Haaland tornano a fioccare per il capocannoniere della Premier League (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) 2024-08-31 20:04:58 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Sabato Erling Haaland ha segnato due gol in 21 minuti contro il West Ham in Premier League, mentre l’attaccante del Manchester City ha fatto registrare una media di un gol a partita nelle sue 69 partite con il club nella massima serie. Il due volte capocannoniere della Premier League Haaland è già sulla buona strada per concludere come miglior marcatore della divisione per la terza stagione consecutiva, dopo aver intercettato il passaggio di Bernardo Silva e aver segnato con compostezza una conclusione alle spalle di Alphonso Areola dopo 10 minuti al London Stadium. Il West Ham pareggia con un autogol di Ruben Dias nove minuti più tardi, ma Haaland ripristina il vantaggio del City con un potente tiro da dentro l’area di rigore al 30º minuto.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Premier League: Arsenal ok al Villa Park. Lo United cade a Brighton, Haaland tripletta, poker Tottenham - Si torna in campo in Inghilterra, al via la seconda giornata di Premier League. Il programma è partito alle 13.30 con il Manchester United ch... calciomercato
- Premier League, i risultati della 2ª giornata: POKER City e Spurs, TRIPLETTA Haaland, SON con una doppietta - Premier League, ottime vittorie per Manchester City e Tottenham, mentre a Brighton crolla lo United: tutti i risultati della 2ª giornata Si è giocata oggi la seconda giornata di Premier League in attesa dei posticipi di domani Bournemouth-Newcastle e Wolverhampton Chelsea, e quello del lunedì tra Liverpool e Brentford. Dopo il ko dello United, con […]. calcionews24
- Premier League: LIVE Aston Villa-Arsenal. Lo United cade a Brighton, Haaland tripletta, poker Tottenham - Si torna in campo in Inghilterra, al via la seconda giornata di Premier League. Il programma è partito alle 13.30 con il Manchester United ch... calciomercato
- Haaland hits another hat-trick at West Ham to send Man City top - Erling haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the premier League with a second consecutive hat-trick in a 3-1 win at West Ham on Saturday. The Norwegian put Ipswich to the sword last weekend and ... sports.yahoo
- West Ham United 1-3 Manchester City: Erling Haaland continues stunning start to season with back-to-back hat-tricks - Erling haaland scored his second hat-trick in a row as Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win away to West Ham in the premier League. Pep Guardiola, who was ... eurosport
- For his next trick... Haaland fires another three as City win again - Manchester City's Erling haaland (left) scores their side's third goal of the game to complete his hat-trick. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire. premier League: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3 Few footballers ... irishexaminer
Video gol HaalandVideo gol Haaland